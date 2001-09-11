Pitching Your Story

You may want to limit how many reporters you pitch to at one time.

Know which publications and which reporters compete with each other. Don't pitch the same story to competing publications or stations; you may lose credibility with one or both. And don't simultaneously pitch two reporters at the same publication; reporters often compete with each other for stories. Pitching a whole roster of reporters at media outlets where reporters don't compete can backfire, too. The shotgun approach rarely produces results.

So if you're serious about wanting some reputable coverage, contact the reporter at the publication or station you find most reliable, and give him an exclusive. Let him to know you've followed his career and respect his approach. Then give him ample information and pitch it in a way that really says, "Here's something that's new and powerful."

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business