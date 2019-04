Make the most of your space.

September 12, 2001 1 min read

If you do a lot of computer work, consider investing in an "L" shaped desk, with your computer and keyboard tray on the small side of the "L." This gets your computer out of the way and ensures you have plenty of work space when you need it.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need