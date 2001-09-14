Are You Underinsured?
Questions to assess your risk.
- What would it cost to replace your equipment and supplies and to recover your records in the event of a disaster?
- Do you work with clients' materials on-site that you'd have to replace if something happened to them?
- If you maintain an inventory, what is its dollar value?
- If you weren't able to operate your business for any length of time, what would it cost in lost revenue?
- Do clients visit your office?
- Do you take equipment to other locations, such as clients' offices, exhibits or on the road?
- Does your work leave you vulnerable to professional liability claims?
- Do your customers require you to carry certain levels of insurance?
