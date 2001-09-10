Blimpie Sets Course With Concept Revamp

<b></b>

September 10, 2001 1 min read

Atlanta-Blimpie International has launched a revamping program that includes menu upgrades and a new décor package. Menu additions include new sauces like horseradish and pesto, toppings like olives and bell peppers, and flavored breads like Italian vegetable and Mediterranean flat bread. Updated Blimpie décor features new lighting covers, a bakery case and an open-air refrigerator for salads and drinks. The program, which has been tested at about 30 locations nationwide, has added 63 cents to Blimpie's average per person check. -Nation's Restaurant News