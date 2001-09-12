Franchise Finance Program Provides Loans to African Americans

<b></b>

September 12, 2001

St. Petersburg, Florida-The Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corp. is participating in a new franchise finance program for African-American entrepreneurs. The program, funded by state appropriations, provides loans to qualified African Americans and is administered through the investment corporation and similar agencies. To qualify, a potential franchisee has to have good credit and money for equity in the venture, usually at least 10 percent of the start-up costs. Location and services provided by the franchise are also taken into consideration. -The Business Journal of Tampa Bay