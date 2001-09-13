Expansion News: Einstein Bros., Red Hot & Blue, Wingstop

Eatontown, New Jersey-New World Coffee-Manhattan Bagel Inc. has entered into a licensing agreement with food facilities manager Sodexho to open licensed Einstein Bros. kiosks on college campuses and at other Sodexho accounts across the country. Campuses in the agreement include Marquette University in Milwaukee, Regis University in Denver and Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. -New World Coffee-Manhattan Bagel Inc.

Arlington, Virginia-Barbecue chain Red Hot & Blue said it would open three additional units by year-end, bringing its total to 41 locations. The new restaurants are opening in West Wichita, Kansas; Covington, Louisiana; and Winchester, Virginia. -Nation's Restaurant News

Garland, Texas-Wingstop Restaurants Inc. has signed a franchise development agreement with partners Ray Crossland, Terrell Barkett and Patricia Stoner to open three restaurants in Missouri, two in Springfield and one in Jefferson City. The first restaurant is scheduled to open in October. -Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

