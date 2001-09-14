International News: Cinnabon, Cinnzeo, Domino's, Radisson, Tony Roma's

Atlanta-Cinnabon Inc. has signed an additional franchise agreement with its franchise partner in Japan, Sugakico Systems Co., for 70 more bakeries. Sugakico Systems, which operates 13 Japanese Cinnabon locations, has plans to build an additional 117 bakeries over the next five years. -PRNewswire

Calgary, Alberta-Cinnzeo Bakery, a division of Cinnaroll Bakeries Ltd., signed a six-store franchise agreement with Toronto master franchisee Theresa Chua. The deal marks Cinnzeo's entry into the Toronto market. -Cinnaroll Bakeries Ltd.

Calgary, Alberta-Comac Food Group Inc., the Canadian franchisor of Domino's, has entered into an area development agreement with Canamex Investments Inc., a private investment corporation, to develop Domino's franchise stores in Montreal. The agreement requires 12 Domino's stores be opened by Canamex at the rate of one store every six months. -Comac Food Group Inc.

Minneapolis-Radisson Hotels & Resorts has entered into a strategic alliance with Atlantica Hotels International to introduce the chain to Brazil. The company expects to open 10 Brazilian hotels and resorts in the next 36 months. -Radisson Hotels & Resorts

Dallas-Roma Systems Inc., the international franchise subsidiary of Romacorp Inc., has signed an agreement for the development of Tony Roma's in Brazil. Under the agreement Brent Corp. will develop a minimum of six restaurants in Brazil. -Romacorp Inc.

