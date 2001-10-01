Public Service

Nasdaq looks to test the market for markets--and fund its global expansion.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nasdaq specializes in helping launch other companies into public ownership. Now the exchange wants to join the club. Last April, it announced plans to stage an IPO sometime in the next year or two, which leaves entrepreneurs with two questions: What does the move mean for IPO-minded business owners? And what will the exchange do with the money?

Industry analysts say Nasdaq needs the capital to fund its ambitious overseas expansion, a process that is already underway in Europe and Asia. As Nasdaq gets closer to creating a global exchange, listed companies will enjoy a bigger pool of potential investors without having to list separately with a number of different foreign exchanges. Chris Karkenny, CEO of NetCatalyst, a Santa Monica, California, investment firm, describes the potential result as a breath of fresh air for entrepreneurs. "The broader the ability to trade in your stock," he says, "the higher your liquidity at the end of the day."

A global exchange will also require computing power, and analysts speculate that Nasdaq will use some of the money from its IPO to beef up its technological underpinnings. Once that task is accomplished, entrepreneurs will benefit from a seamless trading platform standardized across multiple markets, which will make buying and selling stocks easier for the global investor. More happy investors translates to more potential interest in the companies listed on the exchange. "Anything that would mean more trading or better pricing is good news," says Joe Bartlett, a corporate finance lawyer with Morrison & Foerster in New York City.

Some business owners may fear that earnings pressures from Wall Street will lead Nasdaq to loosen its IPO requirements so more companies are eligible to be listed, generating more listing fees for the company. Not likely, experts say. Nasdaq has been in the process of steadily tightening its criteria for listings and ridding the exchange of weak companies, and it's not likely to change course as a public company. "Nasdaq, particularly the people in its listing department, can be very tough," says Gary Simon, a securities partner with the Manhattan office of Jenkens & Gilchrist Parker Chapin LLP, "but it's become a much better institution as a result."

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market