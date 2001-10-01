Flash 10/01

Geek sports get popular, the latest in funeral services and the comfort food craze

October 1, 2001 1 min read

Revenge of the Nerds: Geek sports are soaring. Bowling is the third most popular sport in the country, says the Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association, while membership in local chess clubs rose 10 percent in 2001, according to the Illinois Chess Association. What's next, badminton?

Dying to be Different: The latest rage in funeral services is intensely personal-caskets decorated with everything from hunting memorabilia to racing regalia, and services reflecting the deceased's interests, whether jazz is played or exotic dancers perform.