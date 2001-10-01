Flash 10/01

Geek sports get popular, the latest in funeral services and the comfort food craze
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Revenge of the Nerds: Geek sports are soaring. Bowling is the third most popular sport in the country, says the Sporting Goods Manufacturers Association, while membership in local chess clubs rose 10 percent in 2001, according to the Illinois Chess Association. What's next, badminton?

Dying to be Different: The latest rage in funeral services is intensely personal-caskets decorated with everything from hunting memorabilia to racing regalia, and services reflecting the deceased's interests, whether jazz is played or exotic dancers perform.

Eating It Up: The craze for comfort food continues. Now event planners are catering s'mores for clients to munch while they venture through another dull meeting.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market