Trying to go completely wireless? Check out the Mobile Assistant V strap-on headset.

October 1, 2001 1 min read

Notebooks? Ha! Truly mobile entrepreneurs use the Mobile Assistant V by Xybernaut for hands-free computing. Strap on a headset for viewing the SVGA color displays and you're ready to go. Powered by an Intel Mobile Celeron 500MHz processor and 256MB embedded SDRAM memory, the MA V ($3,995) is available at www.xybernaut.com or (877) 992-3777.