Gender Blender

Boys don't have cooties, so don't be afraid to mingle at mixed-gender functions.

October 1, 2001

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

They say that birds of a feather flock together-and for many women entrepreneurs, flocking together at conferences and networking events specifically targeting women is par for the course. But the next time you attend your local chamber meeting or general venture capital forum, look around the room. You can probably count the women on one hand.

Does this picture seem a bit out of whack? It is, and that's hurting women, because mixed-gender and predominantly male events are where the money usually is, says Aldonna Ambler, an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and growth strategist in Hammonton, New Jersey. Even if you're not seeking capital, Ambler says these events are prime opportunities to meet strategic alliance partners, customers and others who can help grow your business.

"I grew my businesses through sponsorships, but I never would have had the sponsors if I had worked only with women," says Ambler, who owned six companies before running the Ambler Growth Fund.

What scares women away from mixed-gender events? "In many male-dominated forums, there are a lot of games being played," says Deb Haggerty, a business coach whose Orlando, Florida, company, Positive Connections, helps companies improve internal communications. "Men are very competitive, fighting for power and position. Women build relationships and are less comfortable in that environment."

Even in 2001, business events can still be surprisingly sexist. Haggerty is a member of five different organizations, only two of which are all-women, and she's noticed a definite difference. "I'm taken more seriously more easily in my women's business group than in the chamber of commerce or the convention and visitors bureau," she claims.

Does the thought of being the lone woman in a sea of men intimidate you? Preparation is key to boosting your confidence. Susan RoAne, a San Francisco, California, speaker, networking expert and author of How to Work a Room (Harper Quill), suggests reading conference brochures and getting all the information you can on the sponsors and speakers. For regular networking events, such as chamber meetings, find out as much as you can about the types of members who attend. Finally, read the newspaper and don't skip over the sports page so you're prepared to make small talk.

