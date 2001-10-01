What's That Clicking?

Web sites entrepreneurs can't live without
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What's That Clicking?
Web sites entrepreneurs can't live without

Rod Ford, 40, CEO of Einstein Systems Inc., an e-business consulting company in Little Rock, Arkansas: MSNBC.com's news postings are alway the first to break on the Web. In addition, I can choose my method of delivery, from scrolling text to webcasts. They provide a much more informed and dynamic experience than other sites.

Ellen Cagnassola, 34, founder and owner of MaryEllen's Sweet Soaps, a bath product design company in Fanwood, New Jersey: That would be www.ups.com for sure. Not only can you track and check rates, but you can print out shipping labels. Service fees can eat up your profits. Now I can save money and avoid dragging packages to the post office.

David Woo, 40, chair of The Amanda Company, a telecommunications company in San Juan Capistrano, California: I use Yahoo! Mail and Calendar (www.yahoo.com) every day. I forward my mail from three accounts to it and use it to track my schedule. If it goes down, I'm hosed. Of course, I would get a break then. -Mike Besack


Contact Sources

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market