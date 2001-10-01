What's That Clicking?
Web sites entrepreneurs can't live without
1 min read
This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
What's That Clicking?
Rod Ford, 40, CEO of Einstein Systems Inc., an e-business consulting company in Little Rock, Arkansas: MSNBC.com's news postings are alway the first to break on the Web. In addition, I can choose my method of delivery, from scrolling text to webcasts. They provide a much more informed and dynamic experience than other sites.
Ellen Cagnassola, 34, founder and owner of MaryEllen's Sweet Soaps, a bath product design company in Fanwood, New Jersey: That would be www.ups.com for sure. Not only can you track and check rates, but you can print out shipping labels. Service fees can eat up your profits. Now I can save money and avoid dragging packages to the post office.
David Woo, 40, chair of The Amanda Company, a telecommunications company in San Juan Capistrano, California: I use Yahoo! Mail and Calendar (www.yahoo.com) every day. I forward my mail from three accounts to it and use it to track my schedule. If it goes down, I'm hosed. Of course, I would get a break then. -Mike Besack
Contact Sources
- Einstein Systems Inc.www.einsteinsystems.com
- MaryEllen's Sweet Soaps (908) BIG-SOAP, www.sweetsoaps.com