October 1, 2001

What's That Clicking?



Web sites entrepreneurs can't live without



Rod Ford, 40, CEO of Einstein Systems Inc., an e-business consulting company in Little Rock, Arkansas: MSNBC.com's news postings are alway the first to break on the Web. In addition, I can choose my method of delivery, from scrolling text to webcasts. They provide a much more informed and dynamic experience than other sites.



Ellen Cagnassola, 34, founder and owner of MaryEllen's Sweet Soaps, a bath product design company in Fanwood, New Jersey: That would be www.ups.com for sure. Not only can you track and check rates, but you can print out shipping labels. Service fees can eat up your profits. Now I can save money and avoid dragging packages to the post office.