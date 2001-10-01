Hot Disks 10/01

Building an online storefront, preventing disk crashes before they happen and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • Host With the Most: The new Website Trader Service from release 2002 of Peachtree Complete Accounting ($270 street; $600 for the Multi-user Value Pack) provides templates to let you build an interactive storefront and stock it with up to 25 items for free. Add $20 per month, and it will also clear your credit card receivables, depending on volume. Unfortunately, Peachtree still doesn't integrate online banking, bill-paying and small-business payroll services.
34%
of IT professionals say e-mail software causes the most IT support problems.
Source: Support.com
  • Change Is Good: Linux may be gaining in popularity, but it remains a rarity on the desktop. If you're thinking of switching, try MandrakeLinux ProSuite 8.0 from MandrakeSoft-it features the stability and security of Linux as well as a graphical interface similar to Windows. The $69 (street) OS includes software as well, including a Web browser, an e-mail client and the StarOffice office suite.
  • Paper Is So Passé: Transform paper documents into digital files and convert PDFs into Microsoft Office documents with OmniPage Pro 11 from ScanSoft. Street price: $500; volume discounts available.
  • Red Alert: Prevent disk crashes before they happen with DiskAlert from Software Shelf International. This application monitors hard-drive performance, warning you of potential problems via e-mail, phone, pager or onscreen pop-up messages. Two-user licenses cost $99.95; volume discounts available.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market