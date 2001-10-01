Hot Disks 10/01
Building an online storefront, preventing disk crashes before they happen and more
2 min read
This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Host With the Most: The new Website Trader Service from release 2002 of Peachtree Complete Accounting ($270 street; $600 for the Multi-user Value Pack) provides templates to let you build an interactive storefront and stock it with up to 25 items for free. Add $20 per month, and it will also clear your credit card receivables, depending on volume. Unfortunately, Peachtree still doesn't integrate online banking, bill-paying and small-business payroll services.
34%
of IT professionals say e-mail software causes the most IT support problems.
Source: Support.com
- Change Is Good: Linux may be gaining in popularity, but it remains a rarity on the desktop. If you're thinking of switching, try MandrakeLinux ProSuite 8.0 from MandrakeSoft-it features the stability and security of Linux as well as a graphical interface similar to Windows. The $69 (street) OS includes software as well, including a Web browser, an e-mail client and the StarOffice office suite.
- Paper Is So Passé: Transform paper documents into digital files and convert PDFs into Microsoft Office documents with OmniPage Pro 11 from ScanSoft. Street price: $500; volume discounts available.
- Red Alert: Prevent disk crashes before they happen with DiskAlert from Software Shelf International. This application monitors hard-drive performance, warning you of potential problems via e-mail, phone, pager or onscreen pop-up messages. Two-user licenses cost $99.95; volume discounts available.
Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.