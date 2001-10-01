M's the Word

Mobile commerce is starting small.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Imagine customers waving mobile phones and-poof!-buying products. It should become a reality soon enough. "Consumers will ease into m-commerce," says Andrew Cole, an analyst at Boston research firm Adventis. "They'll overcome their anxieties [by making] small purchases."

Those small charges, or "micropayments," didn't always interest the big players. But with more online merchants testing m-commerce devices, powerhouses such as Cingular and Visa International are storming the field.

Visa is testing its OmniPay program in Italy, where cell phones are used to buy everything from food to music. Ditto for Australia, where the Click to Pay program lets users buy books and CDs. In the United States, Cingular is using a micropayment system to sell customized cell-phone ring tones for 99 cents each. When customers purchase one, the charge appears on their mobile-phone bills.

You can expect the m-commerce trend to gain momentum-and when that happens, you'll want your business to be ready.

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market