Cool Clicks 10/01

October 1, 2001 2 min read

Off the Wall: Have you displayed your minimum-wage poster? How about your OSHA notice and employee polygraph protection information? To be in compliance with labor laws, you must post the correct state and federal documents in your workplace. GovDocs.com is a company that takes the guesswork out of getting it right. You can get free federal posters and also purchase complete sets of state posters starting at $20. E-mail delivery means you can print them out, tack them up and be in immediate compliance. Sign up for the free e-notification feature, and GovDocs.com will alert you whenever a required document is updated.

Stat Tracker: You've heard of Dun & Bradstreet (D&B). The business information provider has been tracking companies and building databases for 159 years. Long a resource for large companies, D&B now offers information to growing businesses on an Internet silver platter at www.dnb.com/smallbusiness and also through integration with Intuit's QuickBooks software.

D&B's Small Business Solutions site allows you to look up profiles containing vital stats like number of employees, locations, names of managers and sales figures. Your first stop should be to look up your own company. Next stop should be to look up your competition. D&B is touting this as a way to find new customers or new suppliers and make comparisons between businesses.

You don't have to cough up your personal information to access many of the site's features, but registering has its perks. Obtaining a $14.99 credit profile is a smart way to evaluate the credit risks of doing business with a new company, and it could save you collection headaches down the line. Optional monthly memberships start at $24.99 and let you keep an extended company tracking folder, receive two free reports and get discounts on additional ones. To explore the site, follow the "Take the Tour" link.