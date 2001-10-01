Gear 10/01

Transferring handwritten notes to your handheld and backing up your hard drive through photography
SmartPad2

Haven't quite mastered Graffiti? The SmartPad2 from Seiko Instruments (for PDAs running the Palm OS) lets you beam handwritten notes and drawings to your handheld via an infrared port, allowing you to HotSync 'em to your desktop or e-mail them directly from your handheld via a compatible modem. PC requirements include Windows 95 or higher, 16MB RAM, 16MB hard-drive space and a CD-ROM drive. The device comes bundled with two refill cartridges for its SmartPen and one 5-by-8-inch notepad.

Lightspeed2 CRW2200EZ

Don't back up your hard drive to tape--instead, take a picture with Yamaha's Lightspeed2 CRW2200EZ; it'll last longer. You can drop 700MB onto an archive-quality CD-R disc in about four minutes at a speed of 20X. It might take all of 10 minutes to burn 650MB onto a rewritable CD-RW disc at 10X. The Lightspeed2 also comes with disc-mastering and photo- and audio-manipulation software.

