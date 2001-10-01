Check Your Balance

Cover the whole economic spectrum.

October 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sometimes playing both sides of the fence makes good sense, especially when the market is choppy. If you're looking for a fund with an impressive record, take a peek at the Oppenheimer Quest Balanced Value Fund (OVGIX). It's been around since late 1991, has had the same portfolio manager at its helm since 1992, and hasn't had a down performance year since its inception. Through mid-June it was ahead about 7.16 percent, while the average balanced fund was down 2.57 percent, according to Lipper Analytical Services. That's not too shabby for a fund with about 65 percent of its assets invested in a concentrated number of stocks, 10 percent in cash and the balance in bonds.

Ask portfolio manager Colin Glinsman why the fund's done so well, and he'll say part of it is great stock picking, thank you very much. Another reason is his definition of value. "Our view is whether things are cheaper than they should be," he says, "which means sometimes you can have pretty expensive-looking companies in our portfolio."

For value-based investors who don't know where to turn in this go-figure market and who don't mind the risk of a portfolio with only 25 or so stocks, this fund's prospectus is worth requesting.

Performance: 7.16 percent year-to-date return through June 30

Web site:www.oppenheimerfunds.com

Author and syndicated columnist Dian Vujovich publishes fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.