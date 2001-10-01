Big Letdown

IRS fumbles security for its e-file system.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A recent report from the General Accounting Office (GAO) revealed the IRS didn't take adequate steps to protect the security of its e-file systems and electronically transmitted taxpayer data on 1999 federal returns.

As a result, unauthorized individuals could have accessed IRS systems and viewed and modified taxpayer data, says Sen. Fred Thompson (R-TN), chair of the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee.

More than 35 million taxpayers filed 1999 federal returns electronically, and the IRS expects 42 million will have filed their 2000 returns electronically by the time all those are submitted. Though there's no evidence of any security breaches, the GAO report ensures this process will be scrutinized closely.

The GAO report found the IRS didn't effectively restrict external access to computers supporting e-file. The agency also failed to securely configure operating systems on its e-file systems, implement adequate password management and user account practices, and use encryption to protect e-file data.

Even before the GAO report was issued, the IRS had taken steps to improve the system and ensure security for 2000 taxpayer data, according to Mike Dolan, national director of IRS policies and dispute resolution for accounting firm KPMG in Washington, DC.

The service is also establishing a cyber security center to monitor external access to IRS systems 24/7.

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for more than 14 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market