Moving Pictures

Customers are touched by this couple's video productions.

October 1, 2001 2 min read

"It's rewarding to produce something that brings up so many emotions," says Bonnie Brandt of the videos she and husband Gordie make at Video Impact, their Round Rock, Texas, franchise of newly merged TriVideom/Video Impact. "The reaction from customers is just overwhelming."

The Brandts create videos commemorating special events using photos, home movies and music provided by clients. They also produce sports highlight videos for athletes hoping to get college scholarships, and they even provide tape duplication, transfer and video editing services.

Bonnie, 39, was an accountant for an electronics manufacturing company and Gordie, 40, worked in electrical engineering when the couple decided they'd had enough of working for huge corporations. With the help of a franchise consultant, the couple found Video Impact, a franchise they could run from home.

The fact that the pair loves what they do is reflected in their relationships with clients. Says Bonnie, "A lot of customers have become very close friends."

To benefit those customers and bring in new ones, the Brandts recently moved the production side of their business from their home to their sales office. Their 15-year-old daughter, Kyrie, also helps out when needed.

Though the Brandts would like to play a smaller role in the day-to-day operation of their business in order to open more stores, they're happy with the company's advantages. "It's emotionally and financially rewarding," Bonnie says. "It's important to us to have a job [like] that."

