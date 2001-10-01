What's New

Taking Louisiana French Quarter food to the rest of America

October 1, 2001 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brothers Wayne and Tucker Bunch snacked on beignets-a fried pastry topped with sugar-and the French Quarter version of café au lait-coffee spiced with chicory and served with milk.

In 1997, the Bunch brothers opened their first Crescent City Beignets cafe in Houston. Last year, Wayne, 39, and Tucker, 35, decided it was time to introduce the rest of the country to their childhood favorites. The company now has five franchise locations in Texas and Chicago, serving beignets, café au lait and various Creole blue-plate specials like red beans and rice, gumbo and jambalaya.

Contact Source