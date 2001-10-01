Taking It Home

Home is where the heart is, but do you want to hang your corporation's hat there?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: In setting up a corporation for my computer software consulting business, do I have to use my home address for the corporate address? If so, what are the risks of doing so?
Eric Sulistiawan
Via e-mail

A: Your home address may be used as your corporate address to meet the requirement that a corporation must provide a registered office. (Your registered office is where you receive official corporate correspondence and service of legal process.) But if you have business guests or employees, it may not be feasible to actually conduct the day-to-day affairs of your business in your home-that will depend on local zoning and homeowner association restrictions. If you rent, it also depends on your landlord. If your lease is not specific about that, get your landlord's permission in writing.

The primary risk? If served with legal process, you'll receive it at home. And unless you've clearly delineated corporate assets from personal ones, you could jeopardize your home and its contents to satisfy the debts of the corporation. To make sure this doesn't happen, your corporation should be adequately capitalized and should issue stock, keep accurate records, hold formal meetings and keep corporate funds separate from personal ones.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is Changing Directions Without Losing Your Way. Send them your start-up business questions at www.workingfromhome.com or e-mail entmag@entrepreneur.com

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market