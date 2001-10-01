It Figures 10/01

The financial worries of small-business owners, celebrating Halloween and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Small-business owners are worried about different aspects of financial management than people who acquired their wealth from stock options or through inheritances. And all three wealth groups have different financial worries than the general population. Here are three of their top concerns:

What Are You Going As?
 
 Does Your Company celebrate Halloween? 32 percent of entrepreneurs say their companies observe the spooky holiday. Here's how they celebrate.

SOURCE: Entrepreneur's Hot 100		 
 
BARGAIN BUYERS?
 
 The Average Cost of recruiting a customer is steadily dropping for online retailers. This drop has continued even during the current dotcom bust, which spells good news for the e-commerce businesses that survived.

SOURCE: Boston Consulting Group and Shop.org		 
 
Gimme Cookie!
 
 Small Companies lag behind large corporations in implementing personalization techniques such as cookies on their consumer Web sites.

SOURCE: Cahners In-Stat Group		 
 
47%
of Americans see the Internet as a source of worry.
SOURCE: Markle Foundation

85%
of teenage students earn more than minimum wage.
SOURCE: Junior Achievement

43%
of executives' time is spent coping with crises.
SOURCE: The Creative Group

 88%
of Americans believe small businesses have to little influence on politicians.
SOURCE: Harris Poll

82%
of consumers stop using products from companies they believe have betrayed their trust.
SOURCE: Booth-Harris Trust Monitor

2/3
of African Americans would like to be entrepreneurs.
SOURCE: National Urban League

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?