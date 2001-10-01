It Figures 10/01
The financial worries of small-business owners, celebrating Halloween and more
This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur.
Small-business owners are worried about different aspects of financial management than people who acquired their wealth from stock options or through inheritances. And all three wealth groups have different financial worries than the general population. Here are three of their top concerns:
|What Are You Going As?
|Does Your Company celebrate Halloween? 32 percent of entrepreneurs say their companies observe the spooky holiday. Here's how they celebrate.
SOURCE: Entrepreneur's Hot 100
|BARGAIN BUYERS?
|The Average Cost of recruiting a customer is steadily dropping for online retailers. This drop has continued even during the current dotcom bust, which spells good news for the e-commerce businesses that survived.
SOURCE: Boston Consulting Group and Shop.org
|Gimme Cookie!
|Small Companies lag behind large corporations in implementing personalization techniques such as cookies on their consumer Web sites.
SOURCE: Cahners In-Stat Group
|47%
of Americans see the Internet as a source of worry.
SOURCE: Markle Foundation
85%
43%
|88%
of Americans believe small businesses have to little influence on politicians.
SOURCE: Harris Poll
82%
2/3