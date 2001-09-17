Starting a Business

Basic Invention Marketing

You have an invention—and you want people to know about it. Here are the basics to help you get just what you want.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I have a very limited budget, and I don't want to make any dumb mistakes. Yet I need some very effective marketing advice. Can you give me some intelligent basic tips?

A: I especially liked this question because it gets right down to it. Our readers need advice and support, and they need it right now. They also need sensible, well-researched marketing support. So instead of some rambling cheerleader-type answer, here are 10 things off the top of my head that I would do right now:

1. Learn all you can about marketing. Read the latest marketing books, talk to colleagues about their successful strategies, and/or pay attention to businesses that are doing it successfully. Remember the five P's of marketing: product, price, place, promotion and people.

Most important, understand that no matter how good or how well-patented your concept is, you will never achieve the success you desire without proper marketing.

2. Study your most successful competitors. Find effective means to differentiate your business either by capitalizing on untapped opportunities that your competition is missing, or by one-upping a competitor's winning strategy with a new and more powerful variation. Identify mentors who have enjoyed big success-ask them in detail how they did it.

3. Decide on a marketing vision. What is it you want to accomplish in one year? Five years? 10 years? Be specific. Do you want to promote a specific service or product? Do you need to market to a niche audience? If so, what are your most realistic projections? And remember: Be overly optimistic about your expectations, but be excessively realistic about your projections (unless you learned nothing from the great tech over-funding debacle between 1999 and 2001).

 
Resource Guide
Get more tips on successfully marketing your invention with How to Invent, Protect & Sell: The Insider's Guide to Invention, Product Development and Marketingby Tim Randolph.

Still not sure if your invention is ready to roll? Will It Sell? How to Determine if Your Invention Is Profitably Marketable (Before Wasting Money on a Patent)by James E. White can help you figure it out.
 

4. Know your market. If you're building an individual storefront, who lives in your service area? Single parents? New families? Industrial, agricultural, factory or aerospace workers? Is there a large population of teenagers, minorities, seniors, working mothers, yuppies, etc.?

5. Look at your location. If you have a storefront, are you in the right place for your prospects? Where do most of your customers live? Is there a barrier that might discourage them from traveling to your place of business, such as a bridge or heavy downtown traffic? Is it accessible to elderly and disabled individuals? Is there ample free parking? If you're a manufacturer, can you readily access your needed resources?

6. Do an "outbound" financial check. Have you negotiated the best lease or mortgage rate? Are bills paid on time to avoid late fees? Do you have credit card debt that can be consolidated on a low-interest card? Have you under-promised to your investors?

7. Do an "inbound" financial check. Is your billing and collection system keeping customer payments on time? Do you offer financing?

8. Define your marketing budget. Be sure you have the means to pay for your marketing. You'll need adequate start-up funding in your budget to effectively implement your marketing plan. Don't rely on projected return-on-investment income to carry you. Marketing pays off, but it can take time. Don't expend any energy or resources on your marketing until you've researched whether it will deliver an effective ROI, and then if it does show promise, do whatever it takes to support a functional and growing marketing plan.

9. Commit to excellence. No matter what your budget, never sacrifice quality or safety. Make certain your staff is properly trained, enthusiastic and dedicated to helping you achieve your goals. Invest in the best equipment, and choose the best office facilities and location you can afford. The formula for marketing success is this: A well-thought-out concept plus strong strategic planning plus strong execution.

10. Develop a well-trained team. You and your colleagues are marketing your concept with every customer interaction you have. You must always fulfill or exceed the positive expectations that your marketing message communicates. You cannot afford to disappoint, or you'll lose business and customer loyalty.


Dave Dettman founded Mr. Product LLC ten years ago and currently serves as president and CEO.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Get the Training You Need to Help Your Photography Business Take Off

Starting a Business

Making a Living as a Stock Photographer