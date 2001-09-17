Set Boundaries
Homebased entrepreneurs often find it difficult to maintain the boundaries between work and business.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- Set business hours-and keep them. Let your clients know when you're open for business and that when it's 5 or 6 o'clock, the office is closed.
- Get a dedicated business phone that routes unanswered calls into voice mail or an answering machine. After hours, even if you're still working, let the equipment take the call.
- Use a pager, especially if you travel or have a number of clients outside your local area. Tell your clients to page you, and then you control when to return the call.
- Finally, encourage your clients to use faxes and e-mail whenever possible. That means always keep your fax machine on, and check your e-mail regularly.
