It can be simple to impress your customers.

September 18, 2001 1 min read

When going the extra mile to serve your customers, you don't necessarily have to spend a lot of time and money to make a great impression. Frequently, it's when people are surprised and delighted that they are most appreciative of you and your business.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business