Cordless Phone Candidate

Some environments make cordless phones go haywire.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The cordless phone market has skyrocketed over the past few years. Some things you should know: Cordless and wireless are different. Cordless phones have a smaller operating radius than wireless, but they're also far less expensive. Depending on the physical environment and use, cordless phones work well in certain confined office areas.

Depending on the physical environment of your office area, consider a cordless phone under the following circumstances:

  • Your office does not have a lot of fluorescent lighting.
  • The transmission (voice) quality need not be the best.
  • You need to talk to people while you are walking around.
  • You don't mind spending $100 or more for a good cordless phone.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need

