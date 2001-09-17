Van Houtte Gears Up for U.S. Expansion

<b></b>

September 17, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Montreal-With a new name and logo, coffee company Van Houtte Inc. is aiming to become the leading supplier of caffeine to offices in the United States. The company plans to spend up to $300 million over the next five years to buy operations that provide coffee services to offices in major urban centers south of the border.

A new logo, which drops the initials A.L. from the founder's name and adds the word "café" and a hand holding a cup of steaming coffee, was also unveiled, part of an effort to simplify the brand and offer a pseudo-European touch as the company expands into the United States. -National Post Online