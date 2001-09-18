Institute for Franchise Management Releases Fall/Winter 2001 Calendar

<b></b>

September 18, 2001

Minneapolis-The Institute for Franchise Management at the University of St. Thomas Graduate School of Business has announced its educational calendar for Fall/Winter 2001. The institute will offer its Mini MBA in Franchise Management, Module I for CEOs/senior execs September 20-22. Module II will be held October 22-24, and Module III will be held November 1-3. Attendees can earn CFE (Certified Franchise Executive) credits. For more information, visit the institute's Web site at www.stthomas.edu/franchise. -Institute for Franchise Management