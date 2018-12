<b></b>

September 19, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta-Mobile floor covering franchise Floor Coverings International has introduced FIRST (Floor Installation and Replacement Services Team) Certified, a program that allows restoration vendors currently serving the insurance industry to supplement their existing services with floor covering replacement. FIRST franchisees replace floor coverings damaged by water, fire or vandalism. -Robert Falls & Co.