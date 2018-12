<b></b>

September 20, 2001 1 min read

Milwaukee-Baymont Inns & Suites has launched a Web site targeted to potential and existing franchisees. The new site provides hotel developers with information about the Baymont brand and informs current franchisees about company developments. Also available on the site are a cost estimation service and downloadable franchise applications, worksheets and legal forms. -The Business Journal of Milwaukee