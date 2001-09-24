Credit Card Processing Equipment

Getting a merchant account is just the first step. Now find out what kind of equipment you'll need to process credit card payments.

September 24, 2001 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I want to accept credit cards online and by telephone as payment for my products. What kind of equipment do I need?

A: To compete in an online environment, you need a fast, secure transaction processor you can trust. To process your transactions safely, securely, quickly and affordably, you need the virtual (i.e., not physical) equivalents of point-of-sale hardware and software to process credit card and check transactions in a non-face-to-face environment, such as in cyberspace or over the telephone.

You need to be sure your transaction processor provides you with the right products and services to conduct business online:

A secure payment gateway enables you to accept credit cards, purchasing cards and checks electronically, safely and securely and translates the information from your Web site into a format that can be read by an electronic processing system. Be sure your transaction processor offers a secure, fast and reliable e-commerce software package. A secure payment gateway supports all your sales, returns, real-time authorizations, captures, batch settlement processing and refunds. State-of-the-art technology provides you with numerous benefits, including fraud screening of every transaction you submit and real-time reporting via your Web browser.

There are other payment-posting tools for more sophisticated Web sites to enable them to conduct e-commerce. These tools integrate quickly and easily into your Web site, with a full range of payment options and compliance elements (i.e., to help you comply with MasterCard and Visa rules and regulations).

A shopping cart or the ability to integrate with an online shopping cart allows customers to shop on your Web site electronically, usually with an online catalog or listed product choices. Items selected are gathered into a shopping cart-which is actually a temporary database-where the costs are collected and tabulated. The virtual shopping cart is an electronic form of the physical shopping cart found in a grocery store.

Options found in various types of shopping carts may let your customers review:

All the items in his or her cart



The quantities in the order



The calculation of shipping, handling, currency exchanges and sales tax that are handled automatically at checkout time

Customer support 24/7 , preferably in multiple languages, provides the ability to serve diverse merchants and businesses. Be sure to look for a transaction processor that offers you both telephone and e-mail support. Many secure payment gateways offer only e-mail support. A gateway such as the LinkPoint Secure Payment Gateway offers all its merchants 24/7 telephone and e-mail support.

allow you to accept checks electronically over the Internet as a payment option for your customers' purchases. Wireless terminals provide mobile merchants, such as taxi drivers, transportation and delivery services and merchants who sell at trade shows, sporting events, swap meets or other mobile venues with a mobile commerce payment solution. Be sure your transaction processor offers merchants on the go secure, reliable transaction processing with a top-quality wireless point-of-sale terminal or specialized payment software used with a PDA or other handheld device.

Tim Miller is COO of Cardservice International and has more than 15 years of experience in the credit card processing industry.