IFA Names Director of Diversity and Emerging Markets

<b></b>

September 24, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Washington, DC-Sonya Thorpe Brathwaite has joined the International Franchise Association as director of diversity and emerging markets. She will lead the association's initiatives to help franchise companies recruit qualified minority franchisees, identify and link entrepreneurs with financing sources, foster partnerships with minority-owned businesses and enhance franchise community involvement in traditionally under-served markets. -International Franchise Association