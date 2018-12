<b></b>

September 25, 2001 1 min read

Hartland, Wisconsin-To help ensure that every household in America has a working smoke detector, more than 175 Batteries Plus locations nationwide will participate in a 9-volt battery giveaway during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7-13, 2001. During the giveaway, representatives from local fire departments will be on hand to answer questions and offer fire safety tips. -Fishman Public Relations