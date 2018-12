<b></b>

September 26, 2001 1 min read

Milwaukee-Baymont Inns & Suites has signed a contract with InnLink Corp., a reservation system provider, to manage its reservation system. Baymont will transfer its reservation operations to InnLink's Nashville facility in November. The company expects the system will improve customer service and lower operating costs for franchisees. -Business Wire