Menu Additions at Burger King, McDonald's, Subway

September 27, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Los Angeles-Approximately 400 Burger King units in Southern California and Hawaii have begun offering two crisp-shelled tacos filled with ground beef, cheese, lettuce and a spicy sauce for 99 cents. Similar offerings are sold at segment competitors Jack in the Box, Taco Bell and Del Taco. The tacos are a permanent menu addition, according to a Burger King spokesman. -Nation's Restaurant News

Oak Brook, Illinois-Eleven McDonald's restaurants in Florida are testing a New Tastes of South Florida menu with products targeted to Cuban-Americans. Items include a Latin McOmelet with eggs, diced tomatoes, onions, ham and spicy cheese, and the Cuban Sandwich with ham, pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on toasted Cuban bread. -Restaurants and Institutions

Milford, Connecticut-Subway Restaurants is expanding a test of pizzas to between 20 and 30 additional locations over the next two months in the United States and Puerto Rico. The pizzas, which were first tested at seven franchise restaurants in May, come in 7- and 14-inch sizes. -Nation's Restaurant News