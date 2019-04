It's best to look ahead when short-term location opportunities arise.

September 24, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Keep your long-range plan in mind, even when short-term advantages make a location look extremely attractive. A great deal on a place you're likely to outgrow in a few years may not really be such a great deal. Similarly, if the area shows evidence of pending decline, think about whether you really want to be located there in five years.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need