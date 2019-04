Market your product or service by getting the word out in your community.

September 25, 2001 1 min read

One of the best ways to market your product or service is to speak at community events. Offering your expertise at a public occasion is an easy way to get the word out about your business without having it sound like a sales pitch. You'll maximize your impact, while lending credibility to your product or service. You'll be surprised how many customers will surface following a speaking engagement.

