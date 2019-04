Don't rule out any opportunity to spread the word.

Always be alert to networking opportunities. Don't rule out traffic school, Little League games, aerobics class and other nonbusiness events as chances to share your story. Leisure activities provide a natural setting for networking and encourage relationship-building.

