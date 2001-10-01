Create G.U.T.S.Y. Direct-Mail Pieces

Make your direct mail so enticing, prospects can't help but want to see what's inside.

October 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A challenge direct-mail marketers are faced with is how to get the recipients to open the letter they receive. There are some subtle and not-so-subtle techniques you can use to make your mail stand out. In a direct-mail piece I sent to promote a workshop that involved using a ball of yarn as an analogy to explain networking, I actually let a very small piece of that yarn hang out of the envelopes. Did it work? Recipients quickly opened the letter to find out the meaning behind the yarn and called to R.S.V.P for the event.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com