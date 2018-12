Make sure your business name clearly conveys what you do.

December 10, 2002

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A flower shop named Stargazers, for example, probably won't be the first place customers think of when buying flowers, since they will probably expect you to sell telescopes or New Age products. Your name can even affect your ability to recruit employees. Someone interested in working at a flower shop wouldn't call Stargazers to ask about jobs since they wouldn't expect it to be a florist.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need