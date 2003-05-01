Unique Direct Mail Methods

Recipients will take notice when your direct mail stands out.
When designing a direct-mail piece, it is important to put yourself in the shoes of the recipient. When I was promoting my wedding videography business, I did just that-literally. I scoured the society pages of local suburban Milwaukee newspapers and jotted down dates and pertinent information announcing upcoming weddings of recently engaged couples. I drafted real-looking wedding invitations to promote my service and even included a response card that could be returned to request a quote. I sent each couple one of my uniquely crafted invitations and secured my new wedding videography clientele. The effort generated a 75-percent increase in business.

