Unique Direct Mail Methods

Recipients will take notice when your direct mail stands out.

May 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When designing a direct-mail piece, it is important to put yourself in the shoes of the recipient. When I was promoting my wedding videography business, I did just that-literally. I scoured the society pages of local suburban Milwaukee newspapers and jotted down dates and pertinent information announcing upcoming weddings of recently engaged couples. I drafted real-looking wedding invitations to promote my service and even included a response card that could be returned to request a quote. I sent each couple one of my uniquely crafted invitations and secured my new wedding videography clientele. The effort generated a 75-percent increase in business.

Craig W. Campana teaches G.U.T.S.Y. marketing strategies for small businesses and hosts a weekly teleconference call for marketers (Tuesdays at 4 p.m. EST). Register to participate or pick up a copy of his 101 G.U.T.S.Y. Grabbers at http://www.gutsymarketing.com