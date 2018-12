If you can't get a loan, look into community grants.

While not many grants are available to start-ups, community development grants are worth a look. If you believe your future business could contribute to community development or empowerment a group of economically disadvantaged people, visit your state economic development office to find out what types of grants may be available.

