Great Harvest Bread Co. Selects Gift Certificate Provider

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dillon, Montana-Gift Check Solutions has been selected by Great Harvest Bread Co. to provide gift certificate services for each of the bakery's 175 national franchise locations. As part of the agreement, Gift Check Solutions will manage the coordination, printing and shipping of gift certificate orders to Great Harvest franchises across the country.

The program allows Great Harvest customers to redeem their gift certificates at any location, regardless of where the gift certificates were purchased. Great Harvest gift certificates can be purchased in stores or online at www.greatharvest.com. -Gift Check Solutions

