October 3, 2001 1 min read

El Paso, Texas-The Franchise Center at the University of Texas at El Paso is presenting its 2½ Day Seminar at the Hilton Camino Real Hotel in El Paso, October 25 through 27. Topics covered include determining whether franchising is right for you, franchising and the law, management, training and communication.

For more information, contact the center at (915) 747-7730 or visit www.utep.edu/fc. -The Franchise Center