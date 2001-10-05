Expansion News: A&W, Dairy Queen, Maggie Moo's, Popeyes

<b></b>

October 5, 2001 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lexington, Kentucky-A&W franchisee Terry Suzuki announced he will expand his Texaco/A&W/Food Mart gas, restaurant and convenience store operations in Alaska by adding three units by spring 2002. Each of the facilities will be located in or around Anchorage.

Suzuki says he will expand his operation by buying and converting an existing gas and convenience store facility, and by breaking ground for new facilities in Spenard and Mountainview, Alaska. The new locations will feature carry-out and drive-thru facilities. -Yorkshire Global Restaurants

Minneapolis-American Dairy Queen plans to add at least 50 new Dairy Queen franchises in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area, increasing its presence from the 37 restaurants it currently operates in the area. -Tampa Bay Business Journal

Columbia, Maryland-Ice cream chain Maggie Moo's is planning to build at least six new stores as the franchise expands into Omaha, Nebraska, later this year. Mike Simmonds, owner of 72 Burger Kings and a string of Taco John's in the area, recently bought franchising rights to the ice cream stores with the intention of pairing some of them with his Taco John's outlets. -Omaha World Herald

Atlanta-Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits has reached an agreement with Clifford Fort Myers LLC to develop 10 new locations in the Fort Myers, Florida, area by November 2007. The first of these restaurants is slated to open in the first quarter of 2002 in Lee County. -FC Enterprises Inc.