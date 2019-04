Look for ways to lower your fees even after you've entered the merchant business.

Even after you have obtained merchant status, keep looking for ways to lower your fee. Your bank can suggest some options. Also ask other merchants who process transactions similar to yours how much they are paying. If you find a better deal, let your bank know, and see if it will match it.

