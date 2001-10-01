Customize Your Presentation

Build your presentation around the company you're speaking with.

October 1, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You'll score higher in a presentation the more you customize it. That can include personalized handouts or overhead screens. But go further. Build your presentation around the company you're speaking with. Make them forget you're pitching the skill of an outside company; speak to their concerns and interests, highlighting the ways in which their company will be enhanced by dealing with you. Think them, not us.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales