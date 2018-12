Two part-timers equals one full-timer.

Like the idea of part-time workers but got a full-time slot to fill? Try job sharing-a strategy in which two part-timers share the same job. Susan works Monday, Tuesday and half of Wednesdays; Pam takes over Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday. To make it work, hire people who are compatible in skills and abilities and keep line of communication open.

