Attend a Trade Show as a G.U.T.S.Y Non-Exhibitor

Interact with trade show exhibitors to gain new contacts.

January 15, 2003 1 min read

You can have a great time meeting people by attending a trade show as the non-exhibitor exhibitor. To understand this concept, it is important to recognize that the exhibitors of the show are there to educate potentially interested parties in their product or service and ultimately gain a sale. The non-exhibitor exhibitor captures attention by providing information about their business to those exhibiting at the booth. Put your business card into the exhibitor's fish bowl on their table display. They will contact you, and then you have an opportunity to tell them about your business.

