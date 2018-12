While creating your image, focus your funds where you'll get an immediate response.

October 11, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Creating your image can be costly, but you don't have to splurge on the whole works at once. To save money, start with the key items the public will see immediately. If you expect to attract most of your clients through sales calls, for instance, put more money into your business cards; if your expect to lure people with your sign, put the money there.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business, 2nd edition: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need